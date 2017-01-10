Curnow’s medals a pleasant surprise

By Jake Beleski

Bryn Curnow surprised everyone, including his family, with his performances at the North Island Colgate Games over the weekend.

The 12-year-old Chanel College student claimed two gold medals and shattered his personal bests in the grade 12 division at Hawke’s Bay Sports Park.

The medals came in the 100m and 200m, and he also finished fourth in the 400m final.

His mother, Dianne Curnow, said they had no idea just how quick Bryn was.

“We had no idea how fast he was to be honest.

“It was his first time at the Colgate Games — everyone is stunned.”

Bryn beat 39 other competitors in the 100m, winning his heat and semi-final before claiming gold in the final with a time of 13.18s.

Wairarapa teammate Benjamin Schwass came fifth in the 100m with a time of 13.69s.

It was a similar story in the 200m final, with Bryn taking gold in a time of 25.86s, and Schwass finishing fourth in 26.72s.

In the 400m final Bryn finished 0.22s outside the medals in fourth position, with Schwass crossing the line in sixth place.

Bryn said his favourite distance was “probably the 100m”, although all his times had been personal bests.

Dianne said his performances had been a nice surprise.

“There wasn’t much in it if you look at the placings, but it’s great what competition and adrenalin can do.”

“It’s only his first year back at athletics after concentrating on hockey for a while.”

Bryn had prepared for the competition by competing in different events around the Wairarapa region, but had given no indication of just how successful he could be on the track.

“He’s done all the school, local and Wellington regional competitions,” Dianne said.

“We had no idea he would do this well at this event.”

Bryn’s older brother Alwyn competed in the grade 14 division, although neither had taken athletics too seriously to this point.

“We used to bring them to the athletics club here when they were younger, but then we had a break,” Dianne said.

“I’m sure it will be taken a bit more seriously now.”

Other Wairarapa athletes also produced noteworthy performances at the competition.

Kosta Mills finished third in the boys’ grade 13 800m final, while Matthew Rodger claimed bronze in the boys’ grade 13 80m hurdles.

Lyon Rodger had a busy time at the event, finishing sixth in the boys’ grade 10 200m final, and fourth in the 400m final.

In the girls’ competition, Siena Cockburn was sixth in the grade 12 80m hurdles.