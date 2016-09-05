Crunch time for Aratoi

By Don Farmer

The future of Aratoi, Masterton’s Art and History Museum, is on the line due to grants from Lands Trust Masterton being slashed by $120,000.

This was confirmed yesterday by Aratoi Board chairman Frazer Mailman who said Lands Trust had withdrawn its normal Opex Grant of $100,000 used to meet operational costs, along with an exhibition grant of $20,000.

As a result Aratoi faced a funding shortfall and an uncertain future both of which will dominate proceedings at a board meeting scheduled for next Friday morning.

Mr Mailman said the grant money had been taken from Aratoi as Lands Trust Masterton had said it is cutting back on grants this financial year.

That has meant Aratoi has been unable to sign off on its Memorandum of Understanding with the trust and its service agreement with Masterton District Council.

Mr Mailman said Aratoi could have been “lured into a false sense of security.”

“Each year since 2002 we had received an Opex grant of $60,000 a year plus a $20,000 Exhibition Grant but in 2012-13 were we informed the Opex Grant would be increased to $100,000 mostly to cover the cost of exterior painting, and some other expenses.

“In 2013 and 2014 we got $100,000 but no exhibition grant and then last year we got the $100,000 Opex grant and the $20,000 exhibition grant.”

Mr Mailman said Lands Trust provides a “rent concession” of $324,000 which, in effect, means Aratoi pays no rent.

“Four years ago the policy changed.

“The rent concession used to be written-off but now it forms part of the annual accounts.

‘It is my understanding that right from the time Aratoi was built we would not have to make any rent payments,” he said.

Mr Mailman said once the Aratoi board got news the funding was to be slashed a special meeting was called to discuss the financial implications and there was “unanimous agreement” that it meant the Memorandum of Understanding and the Service Agreement could not be signed off.

“The future of Aratoi in its present state is in the balance.

“Friday’s meeting will discuss the ramifications for Aratoi itself and for the staff,” he said.

Staffing was normally three full-time and three part-time staff but recently only two full-time staff have been employed.

That was due to the exhibitions manager leaving on promotion to another facility.

“Staffing is the only area we can reduce operational costs and we are already one staffer down,” Mr Mailman said.

He said the board members would also need to look at the impact on each of them.

“Members could well be concerned that they carry financial liability and that could lead to board resignations,” Mr Mailman said.

As far as the public is concerned the financial shortfall created by the claw back of grant money from Lands Trust could mean more static displays which do not need staff involvement, restricted opening hours and entrance charges as opposed to entry by donation .

Everything possible to save money internally had already been done, he said.

Mr Mailman said the board would also review ways it could attract other large scale donations either from individuals or from corporates.

Among the cost savings the board had taken on its own initiative in recent years had been delaying the appointment of a director after the departure of Marcus Boroughs.

“Holding up the appointment for a year gave us some time to build up reserves.”

He said the present director Alice Hutchison had raised $450,000 from external funders such as Lotteries and Creative New Zealand to allow for top end exhibitions to come to Aratoi.

“We cannot raise funds for operational deficits,” Mr Mailman said.

As things stand financially Aratoi will not be able to go ahead with scheduled iwi exhibitions nor meet its Treaty of Waitangi obligations, he said.

Mr Mailman said it was now time for people in the Masterton district to decide if they want to retain Aratoi “ as is.”

“If so then we all have to take collective responsibility,” he said.