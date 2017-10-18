CRETNEY, Trevor Raymond.

Unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on 15th October 2017, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 52 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Lionel, Sharon and Chaz, Steve and Maria, and Tania. Special Pop of Michael, Grace, Abigail, Luke, Emma and Oliver. Great Grandad of Annika.

Trevor will be at his home from Thursday until his private service on Friday. Messages to the Cretney Family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Trevor’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz