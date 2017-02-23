Courthouse refresh nears completion

By Chelsea Boyle

The Carterton Courthouse refurbishment is on course to be wrapped up by mid-April, and community groups are eagerly awaiting its completion.

When it is finally unveiled, the courthouse will act as a hub for community groups.

Despite painters being waylaid by recent wet weather, everything else was running smoothly with a report to Carterton District Council stating that “exterior work is all but complete and the interior work is well advanced”.

The interior work had included installing soundproofing batts and ply bracing, as well as the refurbishment of original interior doors.

Sections of deteriorated roof iron had been replaced and cabling had been laid into the ceiling to provide power, lighting, security, data and an AV system.

The front ramp had been replaced with a code compliant one.

The Carterton Community Courthouse Trust had also made efforts to start kitting out the centre with essentials.

They bought crockery, cutlery and other kitchen items from the auction of items owned by the former Masterton Cosmopolitan Club.

From this auction, they also purchased 90 chairs at about 12.5% of the cost of new chairs in a similar style.

Carterton District Council Mayor John Booth said it was great the council had “stuck to its guns” in the face of suggestions the building should be bulldozed.

He said the building had a “wonderful history”.

Carterton Community Courthouse Trust Chairman Joseph Gillard said that they were focussed on preserving its history.

And while they were “up against it” in terms of the budget he was pleased with the savings they had made on the chairs.