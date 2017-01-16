Country music magic on show

The Wairarapa Country Music Festival drew in some great crowds to the Tauherenikau Racecourse this weekend.

Event organiser Matt Sherry said the headlining act, the Topp Twins, were “simply outstanding” and crowd participation was “superb”.

Other acts included crowd favourites Eddie Low, The Toner Sisters, and Wairarapa’s own Sue Dyson.

“It’s just absolutely magic,” Mr Sherry said.

“We’ve been really bloody lucky with the weather so that’s tremendous.

“All the ducks lined up and we had a great festival. It was great fun.”

Among festival patrons were hundreds of motorhome travellers who camped onsite.

Wairarapa Times-Age photographer JADE CVETKOV captured the “magic” of the festival.