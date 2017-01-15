Costly clean-up for Sallies

By Chelsea Boyle

Leaving goods outside the Salvation Army store overnight may seem like the easy option – but many do not realise how costly it can be for the store.

On one day alone in early January, it cost $500 in tip fees just to clear the area outside the store.

The problem is that donated items left outside the store overnight are often picked over by opportunist shoppers, or damaged by rainfall and wind, which can create a mess.

In early January, overnight drop offs included a huge number of second-hand goods – including couches, clothing, bags, stereos and books – meaning volunteers had to make multiple trips to the tip to deal with the problem.

Salvation Army officers Peter and Marilyn McRae, who have recently started overseeing the store, are keen to see people dropping off items during staffed hours.

For Mr McRae, it is a simple solution that will go a long way.

“We have volunteers doing a lot of work for no return,” Mr McRae said of the clean-up efforts.

“The reason we have a shop is to generate money to be able to look after the needy within Masterton.

“The last thing we want, is to see too much of it land up in the landfill.”

Mr McRae said if people use the staffed hours they can make sure each item is treated with the respect it deserves.

The store is open from Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Mr McRae said staff will also collect large items like furniture if people rang the store to organize a time.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of the people of Masterton,” he said.

The couple recently moved to Masterton to be closer to family after serving as officers in Western Australia.

“We are loving Masterton, it’s a wonderful place,” Mr McRae said.