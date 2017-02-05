Cossie Club site taken

By Beckie Wilson

After months of speculation, a tenant has been announced for Masterton’s former Cosmopolitan Club site.

Wairarapa’s Maori health service, Whaiora, will move into the site in August.

The health service, that has been at its Park St location since 2010, will be able to lighten its waiting-list and offer extra GP services in the Masterton Trust Lands Trust-owned building.

The Cossie Club closed at the end of last year due to financial difficulties and a dwindling membership.

The club had started up in 1972 with strong public support, moving in 1976 to its purpose-built premise at 402 Queen St.

Early last year, the club surrendered its lease to the Masterton Trust Lands Trust — who already owned the land — and transferred over its building assets.

Since then, interest about who would next occupy the prime site has been high.

The pundits’ popular choice settled on home hardware chain, Bunnings, but the company scotched the rumour saying a move into Masterton was not on its horizon.

Whaiora offers GP services, in addition to Maori Community Health Support, stop smoking services, family and children programmes, and physical activity programmes.

Whaiora serves 3,800 enrolled patients, and an additional 1,100 through its additional programmes offered across Wairarapa.

Whaiora chair Teresea Olsen said the staff were excited about the move as they were “crammed in” at the current building.

The situation was at a point where the 41staff needed a larger building to support a growing client base, she said.

“There has been a wait-list particularly for our GP services and there was no way we were able to take them on.

“We are looking to expand GP services and take on more patients… and we are interested in exploring opportunities for complementary organisations to lease the surplus space in the new premises.”

Mrs Olsen said relevant services that could benefit their patients would be a physio, social services or even a blood bank.

There had often been discussions about expanding and offering more services, but suitable spaces weren’t available, she said.

“We have often talked about expanding, and our potential to provide other services, but there aren’t a lot of options in Masterton.

“And when this space came up we thought it was perfect for us.”

The centrally-located site has dual frontage onto Queen and Dixon Streets, a 1950m2 building and a large car park.

Masterton Trust Lands Trust chair Leanne Southey said the trust was excited to be working on a new opportunity to accommodate an established community health provider.

“I think all trustees are pleased the service is moving into the building… this is great for the trust and for the community.”

The service will occupy just over half of the building, and will not require major alterations as it was already well-suited to Whaiora’s needs, she said.