CORNELIUS, Anne Plydies.

On August 28, 2017, at Christchurch; aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Cornelius. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Sarah Jane, Leigh and Mike, Sandra and Cowie and Gray and Kylie. Loved Nana of Georgina, Cole, Jessica, Kate, Emily, Reef, Jed, Abbie, Tom and Oscar. Beloved sister of John and Trevor. Messages to the Cornelius family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, (via Gardiners road), Christchurch, tomorrow, (Friday), at 1.30pm.

‘A courageous lady who was an inspiration to us all’



