CORLETT, Kathleen Mary (nee Stevens).

CORLETT,

Kathleen Mary (nee Stevens).

Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Wednesday 27th September 2017, in her 89th year.

Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ronald, for 68 years.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Gillian; and Bryan and Myrabelle.

Dearly loved grandmother of Blair and Teresa, and Vikki; and Marama, Geneva, Althea, and Aidan. Great-grandmother of MacKenzie.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

All messages may be shared on Kath’s memorial page at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to “The Corlett Family”, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday 3rd October 2017, at 9:30am, followed by a private cremation.