COOPER, Graham

On 3rd September 2017 peacefully at Arbor House, Greytown. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Jeff Johnson, Lynette and Richard Angus, Darryl Cooper and Elena Buhian, and Rhonda and Greg Turner. Much loved Grandad of Kylie, Monique and Gavin, and Lachie and Sarah. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arbor House 48 Main Street, Greytown 5712 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Graham will be held at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Friday 8th September 2017 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cooper family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.