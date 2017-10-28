COHAM, Lewis.

COHAM,

Lewis.

Of Carterton. On 26th October 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved son of the late Lewis and Eva Coham. Loved brother of Chrissie Scott (deceased), Mavis Brown (Rotorua), and Ruth Cochrane (Gisborne) and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to all at Lyndale for their wonderful care and to all who have supported Lewis over the years.

A service for Lewis will be held at the Reformed Congregation of Carterton, 6 Howard Street, Carterton on Thursday 2nd November 2017 at 1.00pm. A graveside committal will take place at the Taruheru Lawn Cemetery, Gisborne on Friday 3rd November 2017 at 3.00pm. Messages to the Coham family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz