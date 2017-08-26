CLINICAL TEAM LEADER

Lansdowne Park Arvida Lifestyle & Care is the Wairarapa’s most modern Retirement Village located in Masterton. The Village Care Centre comprises of 29 serviced apartments and 50 hospital & resthome beds. Arvida Group is a publicly listed company whose vision is to Improve the lives and Wellbeing of our residents by transforming the ageing experience. The Clinical Team Leader is a key member of the management team and will work closely with the Clinical Manager to meet the organisations vision and philosophy. We are looking for a dynamic nurse leader to continue the development of our service.You will need the following abilities, skills and commitment:

• Have an empathetic and compassionate approach.

• Ability to provide & lead a team to ensure excellence in care.

• Considerable clinical experience in Medical and Palliative Care services.

• Have nursing leadership experience.

• Skills in motivating and managing teams.

• Have a current APC

• Knowledge of the Aged Care Sector and a passion for this specialty.

• Commitment to Continuous Quality Improvement and knowledge of the Health & Disability sector standards and requirements.

• Commitment to professional development and training – Post graduate recognised.

For more information or to request a job description and application form please make contact on

phone 06 377 0123 or via e-mail: [email protected]

www.lansdownepark.co.nz

Applications close 1 September 2017.