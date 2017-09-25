CLELAND, Gillian McKay (Gill), (Nee Brown).

CLELAND,

Gillian McKay (Gill), (Nee Brown).

Of Martinborough. On 23rd September 2017 unexpectedly at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Much loved mother of Jonathan and Sandra, James and Jo, Elisabeth and Scott. Treasured Gran of Toby, and Liam; Ethan, and Zac; and Zoe. Dear friend of Don McClatchy. Loved sister of Murray, and Russell. In lieu of flowers a donation to The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Foundation, PO Box 6640, Wellington 6141 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

A service for Gill will be held in First Church, Jellicoe Street, Martinborough on Thursday 28th September 2017 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cleland family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Gill’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz