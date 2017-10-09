CLARK, Edgar Colin (Eddie).

CLARK,

Edgar Colin (Eddie).

On October 6, 2017 peacefully at home in Greytown surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Janet (nee Bain), loved father of Edgar, Jenny, Carolyn and Gregory, and father-in-law of Alex and Peter. Loved grandfather of Rachel, James, Christopher, Heather, Elizabeth, Anthony, Sarah and Matthew. At rest in God’s garden. Messages may be left on Eddie’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 13001, Wellington.

A service to celebrate Eddie’s life will be held in St Luke’s Anglican Church, Main Street, Greytown on Wednesday October 11 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.



