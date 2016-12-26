Christmas lunch shared by many

By Emily Norman

[email protected]

Happy faces filled the Masterton Memorial Stadium yesterday as bellies were filled with Christmas Lunch.

The Room at the Inn Lunch, put on annually by the Masterton Community Church (MCC), served up hot vegies, meat, and pudding for about 200 people.

Pastor Pete Hampson from MCC said the free meal was for those in the community who were going through hardships, or would have otherwise spent Christmas alone.

“The heart of any community should be how generous it is to those that are struggling,” he said.

“This is something we’ve always wanted to do so that Masterton is known for something great.”

Mr Hampson said his dream would be that there would be no need for the special event – “that everybody in the community was connected and had somewhere to be, family to be with”.

“But until that happens we’ll be here.”

Children lined up to play on the bouncy castle that was set up, and fought over the Christmas crackers that lined about a dozen long dining tables.

People came from all over Wairarapa and further afar, including Ann-Marie Bengston from Pahiatua.

This was the eighth year she had come for the Christmas event.

“It’s just fabulous down here and it’s sad that the Town Hall is unavailable because of earthquake standards, but it’s very good to have somewhere that people can come,” she said.