Christmas crash victim named

The motorcyclist who died after a head-on crash with a ute on Christmas night in South Wairarapa was 66-year-old Clifford Irving from Lower Hutt.

Police say Mr Irving had been heading south on State Highway 2 on Sunday when he crashed into a northbound ute near the bottom of the Rimutaka Hill at about 7.15pm.

He died at the scene.

The northbound lane was blocked for a few hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

A woman who drove past the crash just minutes after it happened said the victim’s body was on the back of the ute.

She said people were “pretty distressed”.

“We saw a couple of people looking at the rider.”

The Featherston Fire Brigade assisted with road control and were helped by members of the public who had pulled over.