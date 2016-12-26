Christmas crash victim named

The motorcyclist who died after a head-on crash with a ute on Christmas night in South Wairarapa was 66-year-old Clifford Irving from Lower Hutt.
Police say Mr Irving had been heading south on State Highway 2 on Sunday when he crashed into a northbound ute near the bottom of the Rimutaka Hill at about 7.15pm.
He died at the scene.
The northbound lane was blocked for a few hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.
A woman who drove past the crash just minutes after it happened said the victim’s body was on the back of the ute.
She said people were “pretty distressed”.
“We saw a couple of people looking at the rider.”
The Featherston Fire Brigade assisted with road control and were helped by members of the public who had pulled over.
