Christmas cheer ramps up

A workman putting up some of Masterton’s Christmas decorations. PHOTO/DAVE LINTOTT

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

An extra $40,000 has been poured into Christmas decorations for New Zealand’s most beautiful city and a new event has been organised to further boost the festive spirit among the community.

‘Christmas on Queen’ is set to take over Masterton’s main street which will be closed to traffic to stage a festival after the Christmas parade on December 2.

Businesses will spill out onto the footpath after the parade to show people what’s on offer in the CBD.

An eight-metre Christmas tree will take pride of place in Library Square.

Te Rakau Koha, the giving tree, will allow people at the festival to donate gifts for those in need.

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said she was looking forward to the celebrations.

“We had wonderful feedback from the community last year,” she said.

“There was a real buzz around the town last Christmas and we are determined this year will be even bigger and better.”

By having the festival directly after the parade, the start of celebrations will have “a real focal point”.

“We are especially hoping to see many families and young people at Christmas on Queen.”

This would, hopefully, become an annual event, she added.

Masterton District Council had set aside $40,000 to extend the Christmas display this year, she said.

That brought the total spend up to $100,000 over two years.

The garlands on every street corner in the CBD have doubled in size and more hanging garlands will stretch across the streets.

‘Christmas on Queen’ is a collaboration between Masterton District Council, Connecting Communities Wairarapa and Masterton Library.

Connecting Communities Wairarapa general manager Gretchen Saulbrey said the three had collaborated to make it one big event.

“There will be a real focus on the community first,” she said.

“You can come along and enjoy it without spending any money, that’s a big part of it.”

There will be a lot of music including Christmas carols and Disney hits.