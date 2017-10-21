CHRISTIE, Louise Jane.

CHRISTIE,

Louise Jane.

Suddenly in Western Australia on 10 October 2017 aged 36 years. Cherished daughter of John and Cathy; sister and best friend of Jane and her husband Rob, zany Aunty to Ashleigh, Brianna and Kasey, loved niece of Margaret and Ross, John and Vicki, and Jill, adored cousin of Kirsty, Ursula, Kelly and Qona . A service to celebrate her life will be held in St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 24 October 2017 at 11.00am and thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.depression.org.nz would be appreciated or may be left at the service.

Gee & Hickton FDANZ

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel (04) 566 3103