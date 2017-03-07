Children rule on special day

By Jake Beleski

Bouncy castles, face painting, fire engines and a talent show were all present at Queen Elizabeth Park yesterday as the place was transformed into a kids’ zone for the day.

As various places around the country hosted events to celebrate national children’s day, families turned out in force to enjoy a day in the sunshine in Masterton.

The Junior Neighbourhood Support talent show proved extremely popular, with Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson making an appearance as a judge.

Organiser Sam Andrews-Paul, of Connecting Communities Wairarapa, said there was plenty of variety to keep the crowd entertained.

“This is about the fourth year it has been running.

“We have singing, dancing and even a magic show.”

Ravina Puna opened the show with her rendition of the famous Hallelujah song, before the Pacific Island dance group brought a party atmosphere with their performance of Cook Island and Samoan beats.

There were eight performances in total, but they initially had been hoping for more.

“It could have been stronger but I don’t think the kids are in their groove yet, just because it’s so early in the year.”

There were medals, trophies and cash prizes at stake for the brave performers to compete for.

The main priority was to ensure children were the centre of attention throughout the day, she said.

“We run the talent show in conjunction with children’s day because it means children are entertaining children, which is great.”

Events were also held at Carrington Park in Carterton, and St Luke’s Church in Greytown.