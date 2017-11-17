Charity donations flood in

Hospice Wairarapa general manager Suzie Adamson and Mitre 10 Mega Masterton general manager Brent Stewart with their “exceptional” staff. PHOTO/HAYLEY GASTMEIER

The Wairarapa community has gone all out to ensure Hospice Wairarapa recovers from a mean-spirited burglary earlier this month.

The charity’s outdoor furniture was stolen, along with other items that were earmarked to be sold in a weekly garage sale.

Funds raised through these garage sales help Hospice Wairarapa provide its 17 palliative care services free to the community.

Businesses big and small had since come to the hospice’s aid, including Masterton’s Mitre 10 Mega, who yesterday delivered a new outdoor dining set, including a wooden table, eight matching chairs, and an umbrella.

Hospice Wairarapa general manager Suzie Adamson said patients would be thrilled to once again be able to comfortably enjoy meals ‘al fresco’.

Donations had been pouring in, including from many members of the public, she said.

“We are humbled that people have such affinity for those on a difficult journey in our community.”

Mrs Adamson said the hospice’s profile had been raised since the theft, which was the one good thing that had come out of a bad situation.

Masterton Mitre 10 Mega general manager Brent Stewart said customers had been on his case to help the hospice in some way following the burglary.

“Myself and the staff were horrified that someone could steal from charity,” he said.

When news of the theft made it to the Mitre 10 national support office via a Facebook post, the decision was made to donate the furniture set, valued at $1248.

Mr Stewart said the store was one of the hospice’s key sponsors, and used yesterday’s meeting as a chance to hand over a cheque worth $615, which was raised through a special garden evening event.

Police are investigating the Renall St burglary which happened overnight on November 2.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the case was “particularly sad” and police were following some strong leads.