Charging station for Masterton

By Beckie Wilson

[email protected]

Masterton will introduce the region’s second electric car charger, with its location narrowed down to two potential sites.

It is unclear when it will be installed but “certainly will be the first part of the year,” Masterton District Councils economic development manager Kieran McAnulty said.

“We are at this stage looking at the northern area of town near Farriers or the park,” he said.

“We want to have it where there are many carparks and it would be close to amenities too.”

Mr McAnulty was waiting to hear back from Charge Net and Powerco once a decision had been made on the most effective location for the charger, he said.

“[We are] hoping that people travelling the country will choose to come down through Wairarapa instead of Palmerston North.”

A charging station would be beneficial for people travelling in electric-powered cars as they will have the option of charging in Masterton or Featherston, he said.

Discussion between the companies began back in September in the hopes of installing the same unit as in Featherston.

The Charge Net New Zealand unit will cost $8 to $10 to use. It will charge an electric vehicle’s battery to 80 per cent within 15-25 minutes, allowing the car to travel approximately 80km.

There are about 30 established Charge Net New Zealand electric car chargers across the region, with more than 40 expected to be installed this year.

South Wairarapa District Councillor Colin Olds initiated the installation of the region’s first charger last year. Since its unveiling in September, Mr Olds said he is aware that it is being used.

“The feedback I get from the community is they see a lot of people parked up and using the charger,” he said.

People are coming from over the hill, then charge up, trip around the region, and charge back up on their way back over the hill.

“That’s what we wanted.”

He said the installation of any more chargers was up to the people in those districts.