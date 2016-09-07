Charging up for a green future

By Hayley Gastmeier

hayley.gastmeier@age.co.nz

Wairarapa is paving the way for a greener future.

The regions first electric vehicle rapid charger was installed yesterday in Featherston, with a second set to be mounted in Masterton next year.

For a cost of just $8-10, the new piece of equipment will charge an electric vehicle’s battery to 80 per cent within 15-25 minutes, allowing the vehicle to then go on and cover about 80km.

Located at the rear of the Trust House-owned SuperValue carpark, Featherston, Callister Electrical and Refrigeration staff spent a week putting it in.

Funding the charger is Charge Net New Zealand, a privately owned company rolling out a network of electric vehicle fast chargers nationwide, each valued around $50,000.

Within the past year the company has set up 18 stations, Featherston’s being the 19th.

Its installation was initiated by South Wairarapa District councillor Colin Olds, who approached Charge Net NZ.

“The idea of having a charging station in Featherston enables vehicles of this type traveling from Wellington to Wairarapa, and vice versa, the opportunity to stop off in the town which will boost retail. But in 30 minutes they can be off again and on their way.”

Mr Olds said he supported the Government’s goal of having 64,000 electric vehicles on New Zealand roads by 2021.

“We’re all keen to reduce carbon emissions and this is a small start to a global concern.”

Charge Net NZ chief operating officer Nick Smith said the company aimed to have 100 charging stations set up throughout the country during the next two years.