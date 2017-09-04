CHAPMAN, Richard Kenneth Palmer.

CHAPMAN,

Richard Kenneth Palmer.

On September 1, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 72. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Dewson Chapman). Loved stepfather of Chris and Jenni Kittow and treasured grandfather of Taylor, Maia and Ryan. Son of the late Ken and Betty Chapman; son-in-law of Nola and the late Ron Dewson (Hastings). Adored brother of Ian and Sue (Nelson) & Jude and Pete Nicol (Masterton). Loved brother-in-law of Pam Harrison (Tokoroa). Special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Chapman family at 4 Solstone Drive, Masterton or on his Tribute Page www.heavenaddress.com

In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and Hospice Wairarapa which may be left at the service or sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842, would be greatly appreciated.

Friends are invited to attend a service of celebration for Richard’s life in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Wednesday 6th September at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.



Member NZ Independent Funeral Homes Ltd

Masterton