CHAPMAN, David Barry (Chappie/Foxy).

CHAPMAN,

David Barry (Chappie/Foxy).

Coast Coachlines owner and ex Publican. Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of Carterton. Suddenly on 3 November 2017. Aged 65 years. Loved partner of Rosina (Roz). Father of Petrina, and Koreen. Special loving grandad to his grandchildren. Loved and respected by his extended family and many friends. Tributes can be left at www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac rescue helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

A service to celebrate Dave’s colourful life will be held at Southwards Auditorium, Otaihanga Road, Paraparaumu, on Friday 10th November at 1:30pm, followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Paraparaumu.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

FDANZ – NZIFH

04 298 5168