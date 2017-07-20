CHAPMAN, Alison Ivy.

CHAPMAN,

Alison Ivy.

Passed away peacefully in loving company on the 15th July 2017, aged 75. Wife of the late Keith Chapman. Beloved daughter of the late Nilla and Bruce Thompson. Cherished sister of Clive, Helen, and Lois. Adored Mum of Neale and Daisy, Christine and Trevor. Loved Nana of Daniel, Sarah, Connor (deceased), Xavier, Marshall, Michael, Jessica, James and of all of her great grandchildren. Wonderful Aunty to her nephews and nieces.

A private service has been held at The Village Chapel, Kuripuni, Masterton. Messages may be sent to 22B Raglan Street, Masterton. Tributes to www.heavenaddress.co.nz

Forever in our hearts.



