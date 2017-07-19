CHANDLER, Graham Arthur.

CHANDLER,

Graham Arthur.

On Saturday, 15th July 2017 at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, much loved father and father in law of Karen and Phillip Treseder (Masterton), Murray (Auckland), Keith (dec), Ross and Karen (UK). Loved Grandfather of Alex, Sam and Ben, Lara, Matt and Olivia. Loved brother and brother in law of Mel and Di, Clive, Jean Hoten (dec), Coleen (dec) and Peter Wilkinson, Ian (dec), Gwen and Mike Green, Ron and Julene, Heather and John Black. Loved brother in law of Pete and Jose Dare. Loved Uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Messages to the Chandler family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Kuripuni Masterton 5840 . In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Hospice Wairarapa 59 Renall St, Masterton or may be left at the service.

A service to celebrate Grahams life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St Masterton on Saturday July 22nd at 11.00am followed by a cremation.



