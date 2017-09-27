CASUAL SUPPORT SERVICES STAFF
GLENWOOD HOSPITAL
• Casual Support Service Staff to work in all areas Kitchen / Household / Laundry to cover roster gaps and annual leave
• Flexibility essential – required to cover all shifts including weekends and school holidays
Do you have an excellent work ethic, a passion for providing quality service, good communication skills and willing to work within a supportive team to get the job done to a high standard?
Kitchen – basic hospitality skills essential, onsite training can be provided for other skills. Cleaning – we maintain a high standard of cleanliness. Laundry – Prior Infection control training useful
• onsite training in all above areas and use of equipment will be provided
Applications close: 9th October 2017
For more information or an application form, please call Melissa Edwards Administrator, [email protected]
06-377 0221 ext 601 (answer phone available)
Glenwood Masonic Hospital 74 Upper Plain Road,Masterton