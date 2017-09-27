CASUAL SUPPORT SERVICES STAFF GLENWOOD HOSPITAL

• Casual Support Service Staff to work in all areas Kitchen / Household / Laundry to cover roster gaps and annual leave

• Flexibility essential – required to cover all shifts including weekends and school holidays

Do you have an excellent work ethic, a passion for providing quality service, good communication skills and willing to work within a supportive team to get the job done to a high standard?

Kitchen – basic hospitality skills essential, onsite training can be provided for other skills. Cleaning – we maintain a high standard of cleanliness. Laundry – Prior Infection control training useful

• onsite training in all above areas and use of equipment will be provided

Applications close: 9th October 2017

For more information or an application form, please call Melissa Edwards Administrator, [email protected]

06-377 0221 ext 601 (answer phone available)

Glenwood Masonic Hospital 74 Upper Plain Road,Masterton