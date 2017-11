CASUAL HOUSEKEEPING STAFF – MARTINBOROUGH

The Claremont Motel & Apartments in Martinborough, are looking for new team members to join our Housekeeping team.

No Experience Necessary – Full Training Provided

Work Hours between 9:30am – 3:00pm (Including Weekends)

Above minimum wage rates

For more information, or to apply, call;

“The Claremont Motel & Apartments”

38 Regent Street, Martinborough

Phone: 06 306 9162