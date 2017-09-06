Casual Guides

WHAREKAUHAU COUNTRY ESTATE

Is looking for casual guides to join the growing lodge team. We are looking for some great locals to share the amazing stories of Wharekauhau, and the Wairarapa with our discerning guests from around the world.

Tours and activities would include; ATV Quad biking, Archery, Clay target shooting, wine tours, Cape Palliser Tours, Wharekauhau farm tours.

• Have EXCELLENT verbal communication skills and the ability to connect with people from all across the globe or varying ages.

• Have a good basic understanding of the local history and stories

• Has a good basic understating of local flora and fauna

• Must have a full New Zealand drivers licence

Preference given to those with a current gun licence, and/or previous guiding experience.

Please call Ian Hunt 06 307 7581 or email [email protected]