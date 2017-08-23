CASUAL DRIVING POSITION MASTERTON



CASUAL DRIVING

POSITION MASTERTON

Allied Concrete specialises in the production of ready mix concrete, with 54 plants nationwide. A vacancy has arisen at the Masterton plant for a casual Ready mix driver.

To be considered for this role you will be required to:

• Have a current class 4 licence

• Be punctual and reliable

• Be flexible in your working hours

• Be customer focused

• Be fully committed to the highest levels of

Health and Safety

While previous industry experience may be an advantage. It is not essential as on the job training will be given to the successful candidate.

Opportunities to learn new skills and take on more challenging roles are very real and expected which include batching and testing of concrete. If you are interested in a long term career then this may be the industry for you.

Allied Concrete are committed to providing a safe and drug free workplace. The successful applicant will be required to pass a drug and alcohol test and a driving assessment by our regional driving trainer prior to confirmation of employment.

Applications should be in own hand writing attached to a current CV posted to:

Allied Concrete

PO Box 2037

Masterton 5842

Attention: Cole Haywood

If you have any questions about the position please contact the Masterton plant Phone 06 370 5187

Email [email protected]

Applications for this position close Saturday 30th September 2017