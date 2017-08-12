CARTER, Warren Anthony.

CARTER, Warren Anthony.

On Thursday 10th August 2017 as the result of an accident, aged 71. Much loved husband of Joan for 50 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Nicola and Lindsay Wright (Masterton), Glenn (Bangkok), Brendon (Ben) and Lisi (London), Marcus and Sheridan (Ballarat), Sarah and James Woodhouse (Palmerston North), Amy and James (London). Active and involved Grandad of Daniel and Megan; Mackenzie and Hudson; Sam and Lachie.

A Service to give thanks for Warren’s life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street Masterton on Thursday 17th August at 1.00pm followed by interment at Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the family may be sent c/- P O Box 2055 Masterton



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz