CARPENTERS WANTED

Are you looking to further your career in the construction industry? Holmes Construction Group is an established firm, with a strong local presence and history for delivering high quality projects.

We are seeking:-

Foreman

Carpenters

Hammerhands

Labourers

We offer a terrific and dynamic work environment with excellent pay rates and conditions. This is a unique opportunity for the right candidates.

If you believe you have what it takes email [email protected] or Ph: 06 3049816