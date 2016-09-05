Carnival celebrates rail season

9:00 AM Monday Sep 5, 2016

Carnival celebrates rail season

The weather favoured the crowd gathered to launch the summer season for train lovers at Featherston’s Mini Fell Train Carnival at the weekend.

The Fell Locomotive Museum in the town celebrates the historic Rimutaka Incline and offers a genuine and popular steam train experience. The Fell railway system built for the Incline in 1875 added a third rail to help stick trains to the track on steep slopes.

Cross Creek Railway’s carnival on Saturday also introduced Sam Mac, a replica of KiwiRail’s diesel engine, and a new station area.

Model train displays were staged in the historic Anzac and Kiwi Halls and rides were offered on ‘Sam Mac’ and ‘Mini Fell’, a replica of an historic Fell engine.

The Rimutaka Trail Band laid on the sounds while the eccentric Steampunk, Capital and Wai groups settled their disputes with tea pot racing.

Demonstrations included Featherston’s Fire Brigade dousing a kitchen fire, and a variety of stalls.

 

Featherston Fire Brigade showed the crowd at the Mini Fell Train Carnival what can happen when a fry pan is left unattended. PHOTO/CHRIS KILFORD

Mini Fell Train driver Peter Gibbs emerges from the tunnel at Featherston’s carnival on Saturday. PHOTO/CHRIS KILFORD

Carterton's Rene Clough of Wairarapa Drone Pilots Group demonstrates one of the flying machines. PHOTO/CHRIS KILFORD

The Silver Ukes of Featherston entertain the crowd at the mini-train gathering. PHOTO/CHRIS KILFORD

Steampunk's Gaylene van Wijk negotiates her remote controlled teapot around the obstacle course while MC ‘Colonel Hawthorne’ (aka Leslie Craven) keeps the crowd informed. PHOTO/CHRIS KILFORD

