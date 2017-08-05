CARLE, June Beryl (nee Hall).

Of Wanganui. Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2017 aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Cyril (deceased). Loved mother of Geoffrey, David (both deceased), and Stephen. Loved Nana to Alex, Emma, Paul and Heavenly Love. Great grandchildren – Austin and Curtis. Messages to PO Box 49, Pahiatua.

A celebration of June’s life will be held at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Tuesday 8th August at 1.30pm.

Monarch Funeral Home

Pahiatua (06) 376 6662