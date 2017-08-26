CAREGIVER
Due to increased occupancy, we require a caregiver to join our team at Lansdowne Park.
The ideal candidates will:
• have empathy and compassion for older people
• be experienced in caregiving or nursing assessment and care of the older person
Various shifts available.
COOK / KITCHENHAND
Due to an expanded menu, we require an experienced cook / kitchenhand to join our team at Lansdowne Park.
The ideal candidate will:
• Have a passion for food
• Have training and experience in safe food handling.
e-mail [email protected] or phone 06 377 0123 Mon – Fri during business hours for application form.