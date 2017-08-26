CAREGIVER

Due to increased occupancy, we require a caregiver to join our team at Lansdowne Park.

The ideal candidates will:

• have empathy and compassion for older people

• be experienced in caregiving or nursing assessment and care of the older person

Various shifts available.

COOK / KITCHENHAND

Due to an expanded menu, we require an experienced cook / kitchenhand to join our team at Lansdowne Park.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have a passion for food

• Have training and experience in safe food handling.

e-mail [email protected] or phone 06 377 0123 Mon – Fri during business hours for application form.