CAREGIVER POSITIONS

• Community base Support worker for Casual Pool Required

• Heath Care Assistant for Casual Pool Required

Do you have an excellent professional ethic, a passion for providing quality care and a wish to advance your career in the care of the Older Adult while being mentored and supported?

We need staff who are flexible and available, who can work weekends, public and school holidays and outside of school hours on our casual pool, sometimes at short notice.

You must have a clean drivers’ license & police vetting is required.

Applications close: 9th October 2017

For more information or an application form, please call Melissa Edwards (Admin Coordinator)

06-377 0221 ext 0

[email protected]

Glenwood Masonic Hospital

74 Upper Plain Road,

Masterton

Masonic Care Limited is a subsidiary of The Masonic Villages Trust, a charity founded by the Freemasons for the benefit of all.