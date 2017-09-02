Caregiver – Night Duty

Do you have a can do attitude?

Are you reliable and professional?

Arbor House is run by a Community Trust providing care for 26 residents in South Wairarapa.

We cater for hospital, palliative and rest home clients.

We have a part time role available for a Caregiver – Weekend Night Duty. 16 hours per fortnight. Saturday and Sunday nights every 2nd week.

Key skills required:

Aged care experience, preferably with Aged Care Certificate.

If this is you, please send your CV to [email protected]