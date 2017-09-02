Caregiver – Night Duty
Do you have a can do attitude?
Are you reliable and professional?
Arbor House is run by a Community Trust providing care for 26 residents in South Wairarapa.
We cater for hospital, palliative and rest home clients.
We have a part time role available for a Caregiver – Weekend Night Duty. 16 hours per fortnight. Saturday and Sunday nights every 2nd week.
Key skills required:
Aged care experience, preferably with Aged Care Certificate.
If this is you, please send your CV to [email protected]