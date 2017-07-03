CAMERON, Jean Elizabeth (née McLagan)

CAMERON,

Jean Elizabeth

(née McLagan).

On June 30, 2017 peacefully at Lyndale Manor, Masterton. Cherished wife of Ewen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Helen, Neil and Catherine, Elizabeth and Lawrence Cheetham. Much loved Grandma of Sarah and Alexandra; Ben, Luke and Alyse; Kate, Ferne, Laura and proud Great Grandma of Tristan, Alicia and Skylar. Sincere thanks to the staff of Lyndale Manor for their compassionate love and care.

A service for Jean will be held in the Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday July 5 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.



