Burning up resources

A person’s idea of speeding up house demolition by setting fire to its insides has been rubbished by Masterton Fire Service.

Two fire engines and crew from Masterton Fire Service were deployed to the Renall St property at 3.45pm yesterday.

Station officer Kevin Smith said the concrete house with timber interior was in the process of being demolished.

He said “all the best timber” had been salvaged in a pile out front of the house.

“The gentleman assisting in the demolition is burning parts of the house internally because he wants to get rid of the rubbish.

“The legality of it is in question.”

The fire, which was first lit on Thursday, was put out to protect neighbouring properties, Mr Smith said.

“From our perspective, it unnecessarily ties up our resources.”

Masterton District Council is looking into whether a bylaw was breached.