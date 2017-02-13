Burglary sparks hot pursuit

By Hayley Gastmeier

[email protected]

Two teenagers have been arrested following a burglary and a police pursuit that reached speeds of 140kmh and ended with a flaming finale.

The South Wairarapa teens, aged 17 and 19, allegedly broke into the Martinborough BP on Thursday night.

After fleeing the scene, the suspects were spotted by police in Carterton in a vehicle reported stolen 48 hours earlier from Featherston train station.

The driver failed to stop for police, who then deployed spikes on the state highway in Carterton and Greytown.

Senior Sergeant Gordon Crawley said although the tyres were spiked, the stolen vehicle made it to Featherston before finally stopping on Fox St.

The teens got out of the car before it ignited.

Mr Crawley said the fact that the vehicle had driven at speed between the towns and partially on its rims could have contributed to it catching fire.

One alleged offender was arrested after attempting to flee from police on foot.

The 19-year-old driver was charged with burglary, failing to stop for police, reckless driving while disqualified, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Mr Crawley said.

The 17-year-old was charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The pair appeared in Masterton District Court on Friday.

Mr Crawley said the teens had broken through the front door of the service station.

They had been disturbed while attempting to burgle the store.

A caller to police gave a description of the vehicle the teens left in, and it was spotted by the police Traffic Alcohol Group which was in Carterton running a check point.