BURGESS, Warren Joseph.

Of Carterton. On 26 July 2017 peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 77 years.

Dearly loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Bernard Scott, Vincent and Diana, Tony and Linda, Vanessa and the late Chris Herrick; and Kevin Signal.

Loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Noeline, Valerie, and Peter, and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer.

A Requiem Mass for Warren will be celebrated in St Mary’s Catholic Church, Cnr High St sth and King St, Carterton on Monday 31st July 2017 at 11.00am followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Burgess family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Warren’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz