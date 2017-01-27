Bullride on despite protests

By Jake Beleski

The Martinborough bullride is locked in for next Friday night despite plans for a protest from animal rights activists.

Bullriding is a rodeo sport that involves a rider getting on a bull and attempting to stay mounted while the animal attempts to buck them off.

New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association secretary, Shane Bird, said it was the fourth time the event had come to the region.

“It’s just bulls at this event – there’s no horses or anything like that.

“There will be something like 40 riders, with an age range of about 16 to 36.”

The event starts at 6pm next Friday, and will run for about 2-and-a-half hours.

The event had dealt with protests before, including last year, and they were prepared to deal with it again.

“It certainly doesn’t change our plans at all,” Mr Bird said.

Wellington Animal Rights Network spokesperson, Jasmine Gillespie-Gray, said the group supported a ban on rodeo entirely.

“Last year we had about 20-30 people at the protest, and it will probably be the same this year.

“We think it’s cruel to use animals for entertainment, especially when you’re purposefully making animals stressed so they perform for the event.

“When the cowboys get points for their rides, half of the performance points go to the cowboy and half go to the animal, which means the horses have to be bucking and bulls have to be jumping and that doesn’t happen without them being forced to do that.”

The Martinborough event had other factors that increased concerns around the animals’ safety, she said.

“Last year I attended the rodeo and the arena is tiny.

“I was right by the fence and quite a lot of the bulls smacked into the fence and fell down.”

She said that although rodeo may be part of the tradition in some places, it was important to encourage people to think about what the animals went through.

“It has been to the select committee to discuss making a ban on it.

“It’s part of the culture in some communities and it’s difficult for people to want to interfere with that even though it’s clear there is cruelty to the animals.”