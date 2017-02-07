Bullride brings the crowd

By Jake Beleski

jake.beleski@age.co.nz

Bucking bulls and crazy cowboys might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Martinborough showed solid support for the annual bull ride event.

Local riders and others from around the country took to the arena on Lake Ferry Rd on Friday night to try and impress the festive crowd and judges.

Parklee bullride club secretary Shane Bird said they always had plenty of support when they visited Martinborough.

“We always get massive support here.

“The weather obviously played a big part in it, and it was a perfect day for it.”

It wasn’t just the spectators that showed their appreciation, he said.

“Support down there is amazing from sponsors, volunteers, and right through to the crowd.

“It’s incredible how much everyone wants to help out.”

They would definitely be back for another round next year, he said.

The event was used as a fundraiser for the Martinborough Rugby Club, and club president Rachael Colton said they couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.

“We haven’t got final numbers but in comparison to other years it seems pretty popular.

“I talked to a few people that came for the first time, and they had a blast — for us, that’s what it’s about.”

The weather had been crucial in getting a big crowd along, she said.

“It was a really beautiful day — we didn’t have any problems or anything and everyone left happy.”

It wasn’t quite everyone that left happy, however, after a group of around 20 animal rights activists were present to protest the event at the entrance to the arena.

Wellington Animal Rights Network spokesperson Paul Christeller was one of them, and said they wanted a ban on all rodeo events across New Zealand.

“It’s a grievous issue internationally, and locally we’re there to educate the public on rodeo cruelty.

“It’s barbaric and needs to end.”

Grassroots groups were working nationwide to try and get a ban implemented, he said.

“A 2016 petition got around 60,000 signatures calling for a rodeo ban.

“We’re confident they will ban rodeo, but we need to educate people.”