BULL, David John.

BULL,

David John.

Suddenly in Parma, Italy, 30 September 2017, aged 73. Devoted and deeply loved husband of 50 years to Winifred, Dad to James and Megan, father-in-law to Aya and Michael, Granddad to Olive and Eliza, Niamh and Oskar. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation or the Victoria University Wellington School of Music may be left at the service. Messages to the family c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington or via www.heavenaddress.co.nz.

A service for David will be held on Friday 27 October at 2.00pm at 52 Kitchener Street, Martinborough.

Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ Tel. 385 0745

www.lychgate.co.nz