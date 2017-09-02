BRYANT, Beatrix Hilda (Trix).

On August 29 2017 at Wairarapa Hospital, peacefully surrounded by her family. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Cathy (Masterton), Laurie and Robbie (America). Loved Nana of 10 grandchildren and all her great grandchildren. Messages to the Bryant family may be posted c/- PO Box 171 Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or may be left at the service.

A Funeral service will be held at Epiphany Church, 54 High Street, Masterton on Monday 11 September 2017 at 1.00pm followed by burial at Archer Street Cemetery.



