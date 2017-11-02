Bring Eli Home trail ride

Eli Honeysett with his twin brother Isaac. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

A community trail ride is hoping to help a South Wairarapa boy who was paralysed by a rare condition get home.

Eli Honeysett was diagnosed with infectious myelitis in 2016.

After spending about 10 months at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital, Eli moved back to Wairarapa Hospital, a step closer to his family home in Kahutara.

But his parents, Matt and Tracey Honeysett are determined to bring the seven-year-old all the way home.

A trail ride is being held this Saturday as a fundraiser for Eli.

Organiser Grey Martin, from Langlands Motorcycles, said people were keen to help Eli in any way they could.

“As soon as you talk to anyone about Eli and what we are trying to do, people just tend to jump on board.”

They were expecting more than 300 people to turn up to the family-friendly event.

The trail ride, which would have a variety of loops of varying difficulties, was sure to attract all types of people.

“The race guys all go out in a big group of 10 and it’s just one big motorcross track to them – they absolutely fly,” Mr Martin said.

Then you get family groups and kids as young as 10 out on the ride.

“We get some farmers and their wives come out, and it’s just to check out the view,” he said.

“Once we get out to the top of the ranges, you’re sitting in 40 hectares of natural native New Zealand bush and you can see all the rolling hills out to the beach. It’s just absolutely stunning.”

Everyone just rides all day and can go at their own pace, he said.

“You just come and go and ride as you feel.

“We start shutting the gate at about 3pm in the afternoon and everyone generally sits around for a chat and a chinwag with their mates.”

Fellow organiser Rose Kloeg said a group of friends behind the scenes were doing their bit to sort the lunches for the day.

“He’s such a brave lad and whatever we can do for him and the family we are happy to do,” she said.

“It’s a long road ahead for them.”

The trail ride this Saturday will be taking place at 779 Manawa Rd, Tinui, about 45 minutes away from central Masterton.

Directions will be signposted from Fauloknors Service Station.

Entry costs $35 per rider, or $15 per child.

A compulsory briefing would take place at 9.45am before the ‘look lap’ takes place 10am.

Helmets and footwear are compulsory for riders.