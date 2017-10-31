‘Brilliant’ A&P Show pulled off

The 140th Wairarapa A&P Show has been called a “brilliant” success. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

The curtain has closed on the 140th Wairarapa A&P Show.

Show-goers were spoilt for choice over the weekend with a huge variety of activities unfolding at the Clareville showgrounds including woodchopping and equestrian competitions.

The fleece was flying in the main pavilion early on Saturday with the shearing competition creating a buzz.

Nearby sheep were still in high demand with steely-eyed dogs shepherding them with great precision in the dog trails.

The livestock judging brought in some of the fluffiest calves and friendliest local lambs, while the biggest hooves could be spotted in the Clydesdale competition.

Wairarapa A&P Show president David Ellison said he was very pleased with how things had gone.

“It’s been brilliant really,” he said

“The weather was just what we wanted.”

It was threatening to rain towards the very end of the show, but had held off quite nicely.

While the numbers of livestock on show were “down a little bit”, the animals were in good condition especially considering the wet winter.