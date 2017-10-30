Brighter pupils light up streets

Dressed in black Bruce Pauling, left, Featherston School principal Gina Smith, centre, and Tranzit Coachlines Wairarapa manager Jenna Snelgrove stand with pupils wearing new hi-vis vests. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

Wairarapa school pupils will be brighter than ever as they scamper to school this term as 1000 hi-vis vests have been gifted to the region’s primary schools.

Wairarapa Road Safety Council manager Bruce Pauling said the project was a great example of community collaboration, with the goal of protecting the youngest and most vulnerable road users.

“I approached Tranzit with the idea and they were immediately on board,” Mr Pauling said.

It was a “great fit” because Tranzit were already heavily involved in transporting littlies to school, he said.

Wearing the hi-vis was “particularly important in the gloomy winter months” but it was also important all year round to be as visible as possible to drivers.

Featherston School principal Gina Smith said most of her pupils walked or scootered to school every day.

“They have two busy roads to cross and few crossings for them to use,” she said.

“At least now we know these students will be easier to see and therefore safer from those people who travel at speed down these roads.

“We would like to thank our Wairarapa Road Safety Team and Tranzit for their generosity and caring enough to help keep our tamariki safe.”

Tranzit Coachlines Wairarapa manager Jenna Snelgrove said it was true to the company’s values to put “customers and safety” first.

“Lots of kids in our region walk, scooter and bike and hundreds of them catch our buses to school each day,” she said.

“Not many people know the legal speed limit to drive past a school bus that has stopped to pick up or drop off students is 20km in both directions.

“These are little people around big moving fast vehicles who might not be as aware of their surroundings, it’s about making road users more aware children are there and so they can change their driving behaviour around school buses.”

It was fantastic to see Featherston School so supportive of this initiative, she said.