BRIGHT, Richard Edward.

Squadron Ldr (Ret) RNZAF Q78099 on 26th September 2017 Peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Gayle. Loved and respected father of Richard and Lusia, Sarah and Greg, Robert and JuHee. Adored Poppa Rick to all his grandchildren. Stepfather and friend to Mitchell, Tania, Nicole, and Taryn. An officer and a gentleman who will be sadly missed, by all who knew him. Our grateful thanks to Prof. John Carter and Haematology Dept Wellington Hospital. Martinborough Medical, Masterton DPU, laboratory and nursing staff.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service for Rick in the First Presbyterian Church, 90 Jellicoe St, Martinborough on Saturday 30th Sept, “Chocks Away at 2pm”. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842, or left at www.heavenaddress.com



