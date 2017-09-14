Brash play a laugh

Nathan Roseman, Greg Webb, John Mabey and Ethan in rehearsal. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

Audiences are set to be captivated by the sheer physical exuberance of four actors playing more than 20 characters in an upcoming Limelight Theatre Company show at the Carterton Events Centre.

With opening night on Friday September 15, actors Greg Webb, John Mabey, Nathan Roseman and Ethan Roseman hope to nail John Godber’s social phenomenon, Bouncers, with their searing and hilarious take on the nightclub scene.

The show, Bouncers 1990’s Remix, is described by Limelight president Lynn Bushell as an honest and comic insight into the “ins and outs” of nightclub life.

She said it feels like it could be about any Friday or Saturday night in any town or city up and down the country.

Slick and sexy this play will have you howling with laughter as the actors switch between staunch bouncers, giggly drunken girls, lads on the pull, and more.

Directed by Margaret Jesson, Bouncers’ mature themes are not suited to those under 16, and although you will get plenty of laughs, it also delivers a clear social comment on our drinking culture.

The party atmosphere starts at the door with music and mocktails.

It’s a great excuse to dust off your disco moves and bring your friends for a fun night out.

With only eight performances and no extensions possible, check Eventfinda out for show times and details.

Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm performances, or 1.30pm for the matinee.